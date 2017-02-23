Ex-Jubo league leader killed in Sunam...

Ex-Jubo league leader killed in Sunamganj factional clash

7 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

A former Jubo League leader was killed and 50 people were injured in a clash between two factions of Islamic activists over arranging a waz mahfil in Chhatak town in Sunamganj on February 27, 2017. A former Jubo League leader was killed and 50 people were injured in a clash between two factions of Islamic activists over arranging a waz mahfil in Chhatak town in Sunamganj today.

