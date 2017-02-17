Evaluation of medicines dispensing pa...

Evaluation of medicines dispensing pattern of private pharmacies in Rajshahi, Bangladesh

In developing country like BANGLADESH, people depend more on pharmacies due to expediency, shorter waiting time, cost reduction, availability of credit and flexible opening hours. The aim of this study was to investigate medicines dispensing patterns of the pharmacies in RAJSHAHI, BANGLADESH and to identify and analyze contribution of drugsellers and quacks in irrational drug use.

