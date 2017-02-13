English Medium Schools: No VAT from t...

English Medium Schools: No VAT from the students

8 hrs ago

The Supreme Court yesterday ruled that the government cannot collect value-added tax from the students of English medium schools, giving some relief to the guardians. The SC order came into effect from yesterday, said AM Aminuddin, the lawyer who moved a writ petition, filed over the issue in 2015.

Chicago, IL

