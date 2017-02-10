Don't hurt 'religious sentiments': Ba...

Don't hurt 'religious sentiments': Bangladeshi Police to writers

DHAKA: Bangladeshi police warned writers and publishers against the sale and display of books that may hurt 'religious sentiments' as the Muslim-majority nation's largest book fair began here amid tight security following attacks on secular writers and bloggers. The month-long Ekushey Book Fair will attract hundreds of thousands of visitors.

