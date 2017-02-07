Docs hopeful of Shahana's recovery

Doctors performed a successful surgery on Shahana Khatun, possibly the country's first female with "tree-man syndrome", at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital yesterday. Physicians at the DMCH Burn Unit conducted the operation from 12:30pm to 2:00pm, Samanta Lal Sen, national coordinator of the burn services in Bangladesh, told The Daily Star.

