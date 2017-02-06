Dhaka attack mastermind remanded in B...

Dhaka attack mastermind remanded in Bogra

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Gulshan attack mastermind Jahangir Alom has been placed on 15-day remand in two separate cases filed over the cafe carnage inside Dhaka's diplomatic hub last year. Bogra Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Kamruzzaman placed Alom, alias Rajib alias Gandhi, on remand in two cases filed with Sherpur and Shibganj police stations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
News Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16) May '16 emperorjohn 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,473 • Total comments across all topics: 278,613,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC