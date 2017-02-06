Dhaka attack mastermind remanded in Bogra

Gulshan attack mastermind Jahangir Alom has been placed on 15-day remand in two separate cases filed over the cafe carnage inside Dhaka's diplomatic hub last year. Bogra Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Kamruzzaman placed Alom, alias Rajib alias Gandhi, on remand in two cases filed with Sherpur and Shibganj police stations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.