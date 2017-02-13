Dhaka attack leader's aide' killed in - gunfight'

The terrorist killed in a "gunfight" today was a leader of militant group Neo JMB and a close aide of Gulshan attack mastermind Rajib Gandhi, police said. Deceased Abu Musa, alias Abuzer, alias Abu Talha alias Samiul, was the commanding chief of Neo JMB in Pabna-Kushtia-Natore-Sirajganj region, a Comilla stringer reports quoting police officials.

