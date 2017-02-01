Dhaka air pollution: Facts, measures ...

Dhaka air pollution: Facts, measures and commandments

For the last three years, the air quality in Dhaka has remained consistently unhealthy during the dry season according to the Department of Environment . On February 17, 2014, Dhaka's air quality was measured 172 AQI which is considered unhealthy and on January 25, 2017 it was measured 361 AQI, that is deemed extremely unhealthy according to the standards for Bangladesh .

