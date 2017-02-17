Delhi High Court to hear plea by Zakir Naik's NGO challenging Centre's ban26 min ago

New Delhi , Feb. 20 : The Delhi High Court on Monday will hear a plea by controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik's NGO, the Islamic Research Foundation , challenging the ban by the Home Ministry on the organisation. Earlier in February, the Court had set up a Judicial Tribunal to look into banning Zakir Naik's NGO under the Unlawful Activities Act.

