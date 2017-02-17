Delhi High Court to hear plea by Zakir Naik's NGO challenging Centre's ban26 min ago

Delhi High Court to hear plea by Zaki...

Delhi High Court to hear plea by Zakir Naik's NGO challenging Centre's ban

New Delhi , Feb. 20 : The Delhi High Court on Monday will hear a plea by controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik's NGO, the Islamic Research Foundation , challenging the ban by the Home Ministry on the organisation. Earlier in February, the Court had set up a Judicial Tribunal to look into banning Zakir Naik's NGO under the Unlawful Activities Act.

Chicago, IL

