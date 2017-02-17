Deaths in Saudi, Qatar: Bangladeshi v...

Deaths in Saudi, Qatar: Bangladeshi victims' families get compensation

16 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Families of two killed Bangladeshi migrant workers received compensation money Tk 2.50 crore from Saudi Arabia and Qatar today. Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Secretary Begum Shamsun Nahar and Wage Earners Welfare Board Director General Gazi Mohammad Julhas handed over the separate cheques to the victims' families at Probashi Kalyan Bhaban in the capital this afternoon.

