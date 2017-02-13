Cricketer Sunny denied bail, sent to jail

A Dhaka court sends Bangladesh spinner Arafat Sunny to jail in connection with the case filed for torturing a 23-year-old woman, who claimed to be Sunny's wife. Star file photo After rejecting both the remand and bail prayers, a Dhaka court today sent Bangladesh spinner Arafat Sunny to jail in connection with the case filed for torturing a 23-year-old woman, who claimed to be Sunny's wife.

