CPJ, IFJ demand probe into Bangladesh journo's murder

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Feb. 5 : The Committee to Protect Journalists has asked the Bangladesh to vigorously probe the killing of the daily Samakal newspaper journalist, Abdul Hakim Shimul. The shooting took place before many witnesses and police have reportedly seized the weapon and identified its owner, said Steven Butler, CPJ Asia programme coordinator, while adding that there can be no excuse for failing to swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice.

Chicago, IL

