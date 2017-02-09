Correction: Bangladesh-Attack story
" In a story Nov. 18, 2015, about a militant attack that wounded an Italian priest in Bangladesh, The Associated Press, relying on information from police, misspelled the priest's name. It is Piero Parolari, not Piero Arolari.
