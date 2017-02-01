China says Bangladesh power plant protest not aimed at China

BEIJING: A protest this week against a US$2.4-billion Chinese-backed power plant in Bangladesh which turned violent was not against Chinese participation in the project but due to residents' "different opinions", China's Commerce Ministry said on Friday. The coal-fired plant being built 265 km southeast of Dhaka, the capital, is a major draw for foreign investment in Bangladesh, and is expected to begin power generation by the end of 2019.

