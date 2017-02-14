Cheap solar ambulances to speed into ...

Cheap solar ambulances to speed into service in rural Bangladesh

11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

An inexpensive, solar-powered ambulance that can fit down narrow laneways is set to hit the road in rural Bangladesh this year, its manufacturers say. The three-wheeled van, as well-equipped as ambulances used in Bangladesh's cities, runs entirely on solar power - including solar battery power at night - and can be used in rural areas with no grid electricity, according to the developers.

