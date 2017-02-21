Challenges of going global

Drop the term startup in any conversation and ask the audience what they picture. You will notice that the majority of the audience usually pulls forth an image of a successful tech firm based in Silicon Valley, and zooms in to focus on the team members not dressed in conventional office attire, but sporting a relaxed look, some coding away endlessly on their laptops, sipping on coffee in an avant-garde office space, or engrossed in conversations with elated clients and investors.

