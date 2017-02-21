Challenges of going global
Drop the term startup in any conversation and ask the audience what they picture. You will notice that the majority of the audience usually pulls forth an image of a successful tech firm based in Silicon Valley, and zooms in to focus on the team members not dressed in conventional office attire, but sporting a relaxed look, some coding away endlessly on their laptops, sipping on coffee in an avant-garde office space, or engrossed in conversations with elated clients and investors.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J...
|Fri
|igyy
|2
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
|Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16)
|May '16
|Russian Ainu
|1
