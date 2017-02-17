Celebration being held to honour language martyrs
Organised by Swindon Bengali cultural organisation EKTARA, the gathering will see worshippers lay down flowers in Wharf Green in memory and honour of language martyrs. The day, popularly known as Ekushe, is held annually on Feburary 21 worldwide to promote awareness of linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism.
