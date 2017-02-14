Celebrated Bangladeshi war hero to ex...

Celebrated Bangladeshi war hero to exhibit select works at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Nerve News

New Delhi, Feb 15 - He fought in the 1971 Bangladesh liberation war at the age of only 21 and later rose to critical acclaim as an artist, exhibiting his works around the globe. This master artist -- a national pride for the people of Bangladesh -- is soon to present his works at Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
News Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16) May '16 emperorjohn 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Hurricane
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Pakistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,644 • Total comments across all topics: 278,882,180

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC