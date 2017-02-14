Celebrated Bangladeshi war hero to exhibit select works at Rashtrapati Bhavan
New Delhi, Feb 15 - He fought in the 1971 Bangladesh liberation war at the age of only 21 and later rose to critical acclaim as an artist, exhibiting his works around the globe. This master artist -- a national pride for the people of Bangladesh -- is soon to present his works at Rashtrapati Bhavan here.
