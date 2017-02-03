Can Females Get 'Tree Man Syndrome'? Bangladeshi Girl May...

Can Females Get 'Tree Man Syndrome'? ...

It is extremely rare, but previous cases of the syndrome have affected only men. Sahana Khatun, a 10-year-old girl in Bangladesh, is suspected to be the world's first female with the disease.

