Calls to end Bangladesh labour activist crackdown

A slew of protests will be held over the next 48 hours to express the growing international concern regarding the treatment of garment workers, trade union leaders and worker activists in Bangladesh. Actions are scheduled at Bangladesh Embassies in New York, Ottawa, Paris, Madrid, Stockholm, Geneva, Rome, The Hague, London, Copenhagen, and Brussels; all cities located in countries that source more than three quarters of all exports by Bangladesh's garment sector.

