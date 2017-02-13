Bus-covered van collision kills 5 in Faridpur

At least thirteen people were killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a covered van on Dhaka-Khulna highway in Nagarkanda of Faridpur tonight. The accident took place as a Dhaka-bound bus collided with a Khulna-bound covered van in Gozaria area around 10:55pm, said ASM Nasim, officer-in-charge of Nagarkanda Police Station.

