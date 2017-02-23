'Brands & buyers should help Bangladeshi factory owners'
Brands and buyers should come forward to help factory owners in Bangladesh to overhaul their units, said Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina. The government will also offer its support in this regard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fibre2Fashion.
