Blogger Rajib Murder: Convicted planner, deported from Malaysia, arrested

Redwanul Azad Rana, a fugitive sentenced to death over the murder of blogger Ahmed Rajib Haider, was arrested yesterday soon after he had landed in Dhaka being deported by Malaysian authorities. A key organiser of banned militant outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team in its initial years and the main planner of Rajib murder, Rana was held along with an associate named Ashraf in Uttara around 2:00pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.