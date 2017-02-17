BGB-BSF Conference: Border killing to...

BGB-BSF Conference: Border killing tops agenda

14 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

A five-day-long director general level conference between Border Guard Bangladesh and Indian Border Security Force starts in Dhaka today, attaching top priority to stop border killing and other modes of violence. Killing of Bangladeshi citizens by BSF continue to go unabated over the years despite commitments to bringing such deaths down to zero level by top officials of border guards from both sides.

