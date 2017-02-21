Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek re...

Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of Justice statue

" Thousands of people have marched in Bangladesh's capital demanding a Lady Justice statue be removed from the Supreme Court complex. The statue of a woman holding a scale and sword was installed in December in an open area between the building's entrance and the courtrooms.

