Bangladeshi citizens abroad to get MR...

Bangladeshi citizens abroad to get MRPs in 7 days

Bangladeshi citizens working abroad will receive their Machine Readable Passports within maximum seven days, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan says on Saturday, February 25, 2017. Photo: Jamil Khan Bangladeshi citizens working abroad will receive their Machine Readable Passports within maximum seven days, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said today.

