Bangladesh undersea cable connectivity: History repeats
Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Ltd is going to inaugurate its second undersea cable connection from Turkey to Kuakata in the country today, but its back link connectivity from the landing station to the main land is yet to be established. Parvez M Ashraf, project director of the second submarine cable landing station, said they are ready to launch the cable - SEA-ME-WE 5 - as its construction is complete.
