Bangladesh to sign free trade agreement with Sri Lanka soon
Feb 12, Dhaka: A free trade agreement between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is currently being discussed to boost the bilateral trade and the governments will sign the agreement soon, Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tofail Ahmed has said. "The proposal is now being discussed at the secretary level," he said after meeting Sri Lanka's High Commissioner in Dhaka Yasoja Gunasekara on Sunday, Dhaka Tribune reported.
