Bangladesh seeks support for bid to move thousands of Rohingya refugees to desolate isle

10 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Bangladeshi authorities urged the international community Sunday to back a controversial plan to relocate tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees from Myanmar to a remote island despite warnings it is uninhabitable. Foreign Minister A.H. Mahmood Ali called on representatives from 60 diplomatic missions and several United Nations agencies to take "meaningful measures" to relocate the refugees.

