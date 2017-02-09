Bangladesh says stopping Rohingya mil...

Bangladesh says stopping Rohingya militants, allowing 'helpless' refugees

Bangladesh is working with Myanmar security forces to stop Rohingya Muslim militants crossing their shared border, but will continue to allow women, children and the elderly to seek shelter there, a top government official said. Around 69,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh to escape violence in Buddhist majority Myanmar since October, straining relations between the two neighbours who both see the stateless Muslim minority as the other nation's problem.

