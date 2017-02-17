Bangladesh remains "high threat" for ...

Bangladesh remains "high threat" for terrorist activity

23 hrs ago Read more: Just-Style

The US Government has assessed the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka as a "high threat" location for terrorist activity, heightening safety fears for foreign garment buyers visiting the country. The US State Department made the assessment in its Bangladesh 2017 Crime and Safety Report, prepared and released by the Overseas Security Advisory Council .

Chicago, IL

