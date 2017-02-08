Bangladesh: Reject Rohingya Refugee R...

Bangladesh: Reject Rohingya Refugee Relocation Plan

The Bangladeshi government should immediately drop its plan to transfer Rohingya refugees to an uninhabited, undeveloped coastal island, Human Rights Watch said today. Relocating the refugees from the Cox's Bazar area to Thengar Char island would deprive them of their rights to freedom of movement, livelihood, food and education, in violation of Bangladesh's obligations under international human rights law.

