Bangladesh police break up protest over gas price increase
Feb 28 Hundreds of Bangladeshis took to the streets of the capital, Dhaka, on Tuesday to protest against an increase in the price of gas and police said they had to use teargas and water cannon to disperse the demonstrators after they tried to block roads. The Energy Regulatory Commission last week announced an increase in gas prices by an average 22.7 percent in two phases starting next month.
