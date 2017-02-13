Bangladesh Navy diverts Rohingya aid ship to Cox's Bazar
One of the two Bangladesh Navy vessels escorting the Nautical Aliya as seen from the ship's portside, near Cox's Bazar. BAY OF BENGAL: The Rohingya aid ship Nautical Aliya has entered Bangladeshi waters and is now heading to Cox's Bazar, the ship's crew said.
