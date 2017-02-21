Bangladesh eyes record $51 bn budget ...

Bangladesh eyes record $51 bn budget for 2017-18

1 hr ago Read more: Nerve News

Dhaka, Feb 27 - Bangladeshi Finance Minister A.M.A. Muhith has said the government will request a record $51 billion national budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year beginning in July, a media report said on Monday. Muhith told journalists on Sunday shortly after emerging from the first pre-budget discussion meeting with leading economists, Xinhua news agency reported.

Chicago, IL

