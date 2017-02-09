Bangladesh: Dozens of Workers Jailed ...

Bangladesh: Dozens of Workers Jailed for Striking

The ITUC has condemned the imprisonment by the Bangladesh authorities of at least 26 garment workers, including several union representatives, for participating in strike action in favour of a living minimum wage. Trade union offices in Ashulia, the garment-producing hub of the capital Dhaka, have been invaded, vandalized and forcibly shut down, with membership documents burned and furniture removed.

Chicago, IL

