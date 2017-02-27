Bangladesh child marriage law sparks ...

Bangladesh child marriage law sparks criticism

Rights groups on Tuesday criticised a controversial new child marriage law in Bangladesh which allows children as young as 14 to be married off by their parents. Campaign posters of the NGO Plan International France against child marriage and child labour are displayed the eve of the United Nations International Day of the Girl Child, on Oct 10, 2016 outside the Cirque d'Hiver building in Paris.

