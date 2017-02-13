Bangladesh can't sue WB: Minister

Bangladesh can't sue WB: Minister

Bangladesh has no scope to sue the World Bank for stopping financing to the Padma bridge project as per the relevant agreement, Law Minister Anisul Haque says on Tuesday, February 14, 2017. Photo: STAR Bangladesh has no scope to sue the World Bank for stopping financing to the Padma bridge project as per the relevant agreement, Law Minister Anisul Haque said today.

