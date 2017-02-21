Bangladesh calls for efforts to curb ...

Bangladesh calls for efforts to curb Rohingya influx

33 min ago Read more: The Star Online

Bangladesh's foreign minister called on the international community on Monday to address Myanmar's treatment of its Rohingya Muslim minority, tens of thousands of whom have fled in recent months to Bangladesh from its mainly Buddhist neighbour. Speaking at a meeting with Yanghee Lee, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, who is in Dhaka in a three-day visit, A. H. Mahmood Ali said a peaceful resolution must be found, a foreign ministry statement said.

Chicago, IL

