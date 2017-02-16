Bangladesh Bank inks deal for remedia...

Bangladesh Bank inks deal for remediating RMG industry

The Bangladesh Bank has signed an agreement with 25 banks and 10 non-bank financial institutions for disbursing Tk 268 crore to Japan International Cooperation Agency funds for remediating the readymade garment industry of the country . Clients can avail loan from this fund to improve the safety measures at their production units.



