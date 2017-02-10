Bangladesh arrests 4 militants blamed for cafe attack

Bangladesh security forces on Wednesday arrested four members of a militant group blamed for an attack on a cafe in Dhaka in 2016 which killed 22 people, most of them foreigners. DHAKA: Bangladesh security forces on Wednesday arrested four members of a militant group blamed for an attack on a cafe in Dhaka in 2016 which killed 22 people, most of them foreigners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.