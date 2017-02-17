Bangladesh Ambassador at Manila Bulletin

Ambassador Asad Alam Siam of the People's Republic of Bangladesh visits the Manila Bulletin, Thursday, February 16, 2017 and is shown around the Editorial Newsroom by Manila Bulletin Chairman Basilio C. Yap , Vice Chairman and Executive Vice President Dr. Emilio C. Yap III , and Editor-in-Chief Cris J. Icban Jr. At right is MD Arafat Rahman, Third Secretary of the Bangladesh Embassy.

