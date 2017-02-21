Avijit Murder: Probe drags on for 2 yrs

Avijit Murder: Probe drags on for 2 yrs

13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Almost two years have passed since the murder of writer-blogger Avijit Roy, but police are yet to wrap up the investigation into the murder case. A Dhaka court yesterday once again ordered the investigation officer of the case to submit the probe report to it by March 27. Earlier, the court had fixed 21 dates for submission of the probe report by the IO, but the police failed to complete the probe.

Chicago, IL

