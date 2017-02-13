'Asia-Pacific needs to be more integr...

'Asia-Pacific needs to be more integrated'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

LEVEL conference in the Bangladeshi capital on Wednesday called for deepening of regional integration in Asia and the Pacific with the view of lifting millions out of poverty, driving economic growth and achieving sustainable development goals . "We have to harness the prosperity and probability of this region for the socio-economic development of the people," said Bangladeshi President Abdul Hamid as he inaugurated the "Asia Pacific Business Forum" at the Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
News Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16) May '16 emperorjohn 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,638 • Total comments across all topics: 278,757,379

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC