'Asia-Pacific needs to be more integrated'
LEVEL conference in the Bangladeshi capital on Wednesday called for deepening of regional integration in Asia and the Pacific with the view of lifting millions out of poverty, driving economic growth and achieving sustainable development goals . "We have to harness the prosperity and probability of this region for the socio-economic development of the people," said Bangladeshi President Abdul Hamid as he inaugurated the "Asia Pacific Business Forum" at the Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood...
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
|Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16)
|May '16
|Russian Ainu
|1
|Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16)
|May '16
|emperorjohn
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC