Ashok Leyland opens new assembly plant in Bangladesh

Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland today opened a new assembly plant in Bangladesh as it aims to make further inroads into the neighbouring country. Built over a period of 15 months in Dhaka, the plant is spread over an area of 37 acres and is a joint collaboration between Ashok Leyland and IFAD Autos Limited, Bangladesh.

