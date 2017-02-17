An int'l figure little known in Bangl...

An int'l figure little known in Bangladesh

Through his works, spiritual teacher Sri Chinmoy showed the way to find inner strength and contribute to peace building, an international seminar at Chittagong University was told yesterday. The Department of Philosophy organised the seminar titled "Sri Chinmoy and Bangladeshi Philosophy", in the arts and humanities faculty auditorium.

