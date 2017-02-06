An engrossing perspective on the Chit...

An engrossing perspective on the Chittagong Hill Tracts

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Almost as soon as Bangladesh emerged as a sovereign independent country, a protracted armed struggle began in the Chittagong Hill Tracts , based on, in Tamina H. Chowdhury's construct, "the claim that the hill people of the Tracts were ethnically distinct from the majority 'Bengali' population of Bangladesh, and therefore needed special protection to preserve their traditions and customs." This preamble to Indigenous Identity in South Asia: Making claims in the Colonial Chittagong Hill Tracts is followed by an extensive discussion over five Chapters and a Conclusion on the progression of the complexity of the Hill Tracts situation from 1760 to 1947.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
News Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16) May '16 emperorjohn 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,815 • Total comments across all topics: 278,619,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC