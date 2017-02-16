Alibaba, Amazon to build network in B...

Alibaba, Amazon to build network in Bangladesh

The postal division is going to collaborate with global e-commerce giants Alibaba and Amazon to deliver their products across Bangladesh. A pilot project will be launched within a short time, said Tarana Halim, state minister for telecom and postal division, after a meeting with the postal department yesterday at her office.

