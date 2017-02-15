Aid volunteers left stunned in Chittagong
CHITTAGONG: Citing safety concerns, Bangladeshi authorities will allow only 25 volunteers from the Rohingya aid ship to visit the refugee camps, to the dismay of many on board. Swedish volunteer Abdullah Yusuf, 26, was seen arguing with Bangladeshi immigration officers, asking if he could be left off the Nautical Aliya.
