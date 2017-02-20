A 360 celebration of Bangladeshi Culture

Bengal Foundation has been contributing to a wide array of Bangladesh's cultural aspects for the better part of three decades, from finer aspects like classical music, fine arts and film to more deep-rooted ones like traditional crafts and theatre. But at the AMA Muhith Sports Complex in Sylhet on Wednesday, they brought all that together, and then some, to paint a magnificent picture of Bangladesh's culture as a whole.

Chicago, IL

